Local political party leaders provide reaction from debate
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Trump and Joe Biden faced off in their first debate and discussed climate change, health care, coronavirus, and the economy.
The Vice-Chair of South Dakota’s Democratic Party and the Political Director for South Dakota’s Republican Party joined us to recap the first of three debates.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.