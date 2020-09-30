Advertisement

Northwestern Volleyball Eager To Begin Working On New Win Streak

Wildcats had won 55 consecutive matches before loss to AA O’Gorman at Sanford Pentagon Invitational
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The truth about win streaks is that they really begin with a defeat. For Northwestern, it was a state championship loss to Warner on November 17, 2018.

“It’s one thing to get beat but it’s another thing to beat yourself and not play your best when it matters. And they were really disappointed in themselves for that and they said that’s not going to happen this year. And so when they came out last year they were just a machine.” Northwestern Head Volleyball Coach Nora Groft says.

One that efficiently rolled to a 42-0 record in 2019, dropping just one set on their way to the state title, carrying into this season with a 13-0 start.

“We don’t really talk or think about the streak. We do a great job of not looking back at the past. And I think these past two years we’ve been having a great atmosphere in the gym and out of the gym. We’re all just one big family.” Northwestern Senior Outside Hitter Sydney Schell says.

That and the fact their 55-match win streak came to an end in a hard fought battle with AA’s number one ranked O’Gorman made their first loss in two years easier to take.

“If you can kind of hang with O’Gorman, you can hang with anybody. So it was just a huge confidence boost for us.” Groft says.

And made the Wildcats eager to begin the next streak.

“We’re going to take this tournament as a win even though we did lose. And we’re going to take it as a a win and we’re going to use what we learned from this tournament to win State.” Schell says.

And Northwestern did indeed begin a new win streak, sweeping Redfield on Tuesday night in Mellette.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

O’Gorman & Washington Volleyball Sweep City Rivals

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Knights down Lincoln, Warriors romp over Roosevelt

Sports

Harrisburg Girls & Lincoln Boys Win Soccer Season Finales

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Tiger girls win 1-0, Patriot boys win 3-0

Sports

Lincoln Finishes Tennis Season Sweep Of O’Gorman

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Patriots defeats Knights 7-2 for second time this year

Sports

Stampede Release Schedule & Will Allow Fans To Home Games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Herd will play 54-game regular season schedule with 27 at home beginning in November

Latest News

Sports

Stampede Schedule Released

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans will be allowed to attend in 2020-21

Sports

Son Maximus Putting Racing In A New Light For Justin Henderson

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

Sports

Winner Runs Over Mt. Vernon/Plankinton In Monday Night Battle Of Coaching Siblings

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Warriors improve to 5-0 with 42-8 win.

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 5 (9-27-20)

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in high school and college football!

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 5 (9-27-20)

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in local prep and college football.

Sports

PENTAGON INVITE: O’Gorman Snaps Northwestern’s 55-Match Win Streak

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Knights defeat Wildcats in two sets handing Northwestern first loss since 2018