Northwestern Volleyball Eager To Begin Working On New Win Streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The truth about win streaks is that they really begin with a defeat. For Northwestern, it was a state championship loss to Warner on November 17, 2018.

“It’s one thing to get beat but it’s another thing to beat yourself and not play your best when it matters. And they were really disappointed in themselves for that and they said that’s not going to happen this year. And so when they came out last year they were just a machine.” Northwestern Head Volleyball Coach Nora Groft says.

One that efficiently rolled to a 42-0 record in 2019, dropping just one set on their way to the state title, carrying into this season with a 13-0 start.

“We don’t really talk or think about the streak. We do a great job of not looking back at the past. And I think these past two years we’ve been having a great atmosphere in the gym and out of the gym. We’re all just one big family.” Northwestern Senior Outside Hitter Sydney Schell says.

That and the fact their 55-match win streak came to an end in a hard fought battle with AA’s number one ranked O’Gorman made their first loss in two years easier to take.

“If you can kind of hang with O’Gorman, you can hang with anybody. So it was just a huge confidence boost for us.” Groft says.

And made the Wildcats eager to begin the next streak.

“We’re going to take this tournament as a win even though we did lose. And we’re going to take it as a a win and we’re going to use what we learned from this tournament to win State.” Schell says.

And Northwestern did indeed begin a new win streak, sweeping Redfield on Tuesday night in Mellette.

