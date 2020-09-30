Advertisement

O’Gorman & Washington Volleyball Sweep City Rivals

Knights win at Lincoln, Warriors romp over Roosevelt
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top ranked volleyball teams in AA rolled along on Tuesday night against city rivals.

Top-ranked O’Gorman went to Lincoln and swept away the host Patriots 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19 to remain unbeaten at 14-0.

Meanwhile at Roosevelt High School #2 Washington also picked up a convincing win over a city rival, taking out the Riders 25-22, 25-19 & 25-15.

