Pierre street closes permanently ahead of construction

The street is closing ahead of major construction projects, which include the water treatment plant and the new bridge.
A section of Dakota Avenue in Pierre, South Dakota is closing permanently due to a couple major construction projects taking place in the proximity.
By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - The block of Dakota Avenue, from the Missouri River Car Bridge to James Street, closed permanently on Monday, September 23rd.

The Dakota Avenue block closed Monday to accommodate construction of the new drinking water treatment facility in Steamboat Park. The new Missouri River Bridge will not align with that block of Dakota; consequently, that block of Dakota will be permanently closed.

Eastbound bridge traffic will be able to access Dakota Avenue at James Street.

Construction of Pierre’s drinking water treatment facility is expected to be complete by the end of 2022. Construction of the new Missouri River Bridge is expected to begin at the end of this year.

