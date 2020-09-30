Advertisement

Plans for $12.6 million rec center in Box Elder advance

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. - Plans for a $12.6 million recreation center that would be used by both the Ellsworth Air Force Base and the community are moving forward in Box Elder.

The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority approved the center at a meeting this week.

A $6.3 million Department of Defense grant will pay for half of the center, expected to be completed in 2022.

Authority Executive Director Scott Landguth says there will also be a multi-use activities infield that can be set up for indoor soccer and basketball courts. Landguth says the goal is the center will be able to host youth tournaments as well as Air Force training.

