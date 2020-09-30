Advertisement

Sanford Research launches STEM distance-learning website

(KWCH)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A regional health system is launching a science distance-learning website to help educators and students in a time of frequent remote-learning.

Sanford Research announced its Program for the Midwest Initiative in Science Exploration, or PROMISE, on Wednesday, calling it an online extension of the PROMISE Lab in Sioux Falls.

Director of Sanford Children’s Health Initiative Operations Amy Baete said the website was developed to reach students everywhere and inspire them to become future scientists and innovators. PROMISE is free for anyone to use and includes lesson plans, printable resources, educational slideshows and videos. Geared for K-12 students, they can explore careers, learn about STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and see what’s happening at Sanford Research.

Find out more about the PROMISE website here.

