Second man pleads guilty in fatal drug robbery shooting

Andre Martinez
Andre Martinez(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - One of two men accused of fatally shooting a teenager during a drug robbery in Rapid City has changed his plea to guilty.

Twenty-year-old Andre Martinez entered the plea to first-degree manslaughter in Seventh Circuit Court Tuesday for his role in the shooting death of 17-year-old Emmanuel Hinton in February 2019.

Prosecutors say Martinez came up with a plan to rob the dealers who were selling marijuana and recruited Cole Waters, who earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge. Court documents say Martinez and Waters met Hinton and another man in an alley before Waters shot the victim, KOTA reports. 

