Sioux Falls School Board amends COVID-19 close contacts policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School Board has passed an amendment to its Return to Learn plan and its policy regarding close contacts.

The amendment passed Wednesday allows close contacts to return to school if masks were worn by both parties during the potential exposure.

Previously, the RTL policy outlined that individuals who are considered close contacts had to quarantine for 14 days from exposure. Now, the school district is allowing close contacts to still quarantine for 14 days or return to school while monitoring for symptoms and following these guidelines:

In a setting where everyone is wearing face coverings, any asymptomatic student or staff member who had close contact may return and monitor for symptoms in lieu of quarantine at home.

In a setting where the initial positive case is not wearing face coverings, the initial positive case will isolate at home, and any student and staff member who had close contact will quarantine at home.

In a setting where the initial positive case is wearing a face covering, but others are not, the initial positive case will isolate at home. Those close contacts not wearing a face covering will quarantine at home; those close contacts wearing face coverings may return and monitor for symptoms in lieu of quarantine at home.

In a setting where no person was wearing a face covering, the initial positive case will isolate at home, and any student or staff member who had close contact with the initial positive case will quarantine at home

If symptoms begin to appear within the 14-day period the student or staff must isolate at home.

The new policy goes into effect Thursday.

