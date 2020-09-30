Sioux Falls voters react to first Presidential Debate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Presidential Debate was full of fiery exchanges between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

With plenty of opinion surrounding the event, Dakota News Now spoke with voters Tuesday to get their reaction to the heated debate.

Although, a majority of people we talked to already had their minds made up before Tuesday night.

“It made me more sure of who I just voted for," Sioux Falls Resident Mary Potter said.

Many of the folks we spoke with say, Tuesday’s debate can be summed up in one word: chaotic.

“I think, just too much interruption going on, you didn’t really get anything out of it.” Sioux Falls Resident Merle Wenge.

Several said they were concerned with the way the candidates conducted themselves.

“There was arguing, name calling, I was appalled,” Sioux Falls Resident Diana Brandvold said.

Others say the discourse is just politics, and in a contentious battle for the Oval Office, it’s to be expected.

However, no matter the party affiliation, everyone agreed that getting out to vote, whether it’s in person or by absentee ballot, is more important than ever.

“I’ve only missed one minor election, when I was on a trip, and I take voting very, very seriously, and I really hope that everybody does, I don’t care what party they’re with,” Sioux Falls Resident Elizabeth Christensen said.

Two more Presidential Debates are scheduled before the November’s election. The next debate is scheduled for October 15th.

