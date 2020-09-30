Stampede Release Schedule & Will Allow Fans To Home Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede released their 2020-21 regular season and home exhibition schedule on Tuesday. The Herd will host three tune-up games in front of spectators at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on October 16th and 30th against the Sioux City Musketeers and October 17th versus the Fargo Force. All three games will be part of season ticket packages. The club will open the regular season on the road against the Des Moines Buccaneers on November 5th before returning to Sioux Falls to host Fargo on November 14th.

The regular season schedule consists of 54 games comprised solely of Western Conference opponents in a league-wide initiative to limit travel between teams. The full home schedule features 24 weekend dates: Friday (10), Saturday (14), Sunday (3) and a lone game on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Game start times will remain at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of Sunday games at 5:05 p.m. and December 31st versus the Fargo Force at 6:05 p.m.

Due to conference scheduling, fans will be treated to more intense rivalry matchups at the PREMIER Center. The Herd will take on rivals Fargo and Sioux City a total of 10 times each during the regular season, the Tri-City Storm and Lincoln Stars eight times, and the Waterloo Black Hawks and Omaha Lancers for six matchups apiece.Some promotional highlights of the schedule include a youth jersey giveaway on opening night, presented by First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard, the annual New Year’s Eve game on December 31st, the 14th annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races will take place on February 27th against the Omaha Lancers, while Take My Jersey Night will be hosted on the last home game of the regular season on April 24th.

A complete promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.The club is excited to welcome back fans for home games this season. For those attending games at the PREMIER Center, the Stampede have developed a COVID-19 readiness plan which sets forth best practices and new operating procedures for the venue to be released in the coming days. The plan will address social distancing protocols throughout the facility and details sanitation practices for before, during and after hockey games. Face coverings will be strongly encouraged on concourses and socially distanced seating will be available to fans at request.

Single-game tickets will go on sale in mid-October. For full and partial season memberships, groups and suite rentals, fans can contact the Stampede office at their new number, (605) 275.GOAL (4625).

To see the full schedule, visit //sfstampede.com/team-schedule

-RELEASE COURTESY SF STAMPEDE

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.