Advertisement

Stampede Release Schedule & Will Allow Fans To Home Games

Herd Will Play 54-Game Schedule & 27 At Home
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede released their 2020-21 regular season and home exhibition schedule on Tuesday. The Herd will host three tune-up games in front of spectators at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on October 16th and 30th against the Sioux City Musketeers and October 17th versus the Fargo Force. All three games will be part of season ticket packages. The club will open the regular season on the road against the Des Moines Buccaneers on November 5th before returning to Sioux Falls to host Fargo on November 14th.

The regular season schedule consists of 54 games comprised solely of Western Conference opponents in a league-wide initiative to limit travel between teams. The full home schedule features 24 weekend dates: Friday (10), Saturday (14), Sunday (3) and a lone game on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Game start times will remain at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of Sunday games at 5:05 p.m. and December 31st versus the Fargo Force at 6:05 p.m.

Due to conference scheduling, fans will be treated to more intense rivalry matchups at the PREMIER Center. The Herd will take on rivals Fargo and Sioux City a total of 10 times each during the regular season, the Tri-City Storm and Lincoln Stars eight times, and the Waterloo Black Hawks and Omaha Lancers for six matchups apiece.Some promotional highlights of the schedule include a youth jersey giveaway on opening night, presented by First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard, the annual New Year’s Eve game on December 31st, the 14th annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races will take place on February 27th against the Omaha Lancers, while Take My Jersey Night will be hosted on the last home game of the regular season on April 24th.

A complete promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.The club is excited to welcome back fans for home games this season. For those attending games at the PREMIER Center, the Stampede have developed a COVID-19 readiness plan which sets forth best practices and new operating procedures for the venue to be released in the coming days. The plan will address social distancing protocols throughout the facility and details sanitation practices for before, during and after hockey games. Face coverings will be strongly encouraged on concourses and socially distanced seating will be available to fans at request.

Single-game tickets will go on sale in mid-October. For full and partial season memberships, groups and suite rentals, fans can contact the Stampede office at their new number, (605) 275.GOAL (4625).

To see the full schedule, visit //sfstampede.com/team-schedule

-RELEASE COURTESY SF STAMPEDE

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Northwestern Volleyball Eager To Begin Working On New Win Streak

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Wildcats had won 55 consecutive matches before loss to AA's O'Gorman at Sanford Pentagon Invitational

Sports

O’Gorman & Washington Volleyball Sweep City Rivals

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Knights down Lincoln, Warriors romp over Roosevelt

Sports

Harrisburg Girls & Lincoln Boys Win Soccer Season Finales

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Tiger girls win 1-0, Patriot boys win 3-0

Sports

Lincoln Finishes Tennis Season Sweep Of O’Gorman

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Patriots defeats Knights 7-2 for second time this year

Latest News

Sports

Stampede Schedule Released

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans will be allowed to attend in 2020-21

Sports

Son Maximus Putting Racing In A New Light For Justin Henderson

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

Sports

Winner Runs Over Mt. Vernon/Plankinton In Monday Night Battle Of Coaching Siblings

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Warriors improve to 5-0 with 42-8 win.

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 5 (9-27-20)

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in high school and college football!

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 5 (9-27-20)

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in local prep and college football.

Sports

PENTAGON INVITE: O’Gorman Snaps Northwestern’s 55-Match Win Streak

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Knights defeat Wildcats in two sets handing Northwestern first loss since 2018