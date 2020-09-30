TenHaken: I appreciate the COVID approach Gov. Noem has taken

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota remains among the states with the highest rates of new COVID cases per 100-thousand people. Mayor Paul TenHaken addressed the trend this morning on CNN.

The mayor attributed the surge to a “light touch” approach from government regulation when it comes to mandates and instead, relying on residents to do the right thing in order to protect their personal freedoms.

“I continue to appreciate that approach. It’s certainly made the phone ring in South Dakota for businesses and residents that are interested in coming to a state that is allowing people those personal freedoms. We’re balancing this economy, public health thing with surgical precision. It’s very hard, but I continue to appreciate the approach the governor has taken."

TenHaken said South Dakota is not hiding from the fact that cases are surging but said healthcare systems in the state continue to say they’re confident with being able to handle hospitalizations.

