Advertisement

Warm Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Breezy Conditions Continue
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see plenty of sunshine for our Wednesday, but it is going to be pretty windy for most of us. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for most of the region from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph will be possible. Highs for most of us will be in the 60s.

The wind will stick with us for Thursday, but we should only have gusts around 30 mph. It will be cooler with highs in the 50s and a few more clouds around. By Friday morning, most of us will drop close to freezing, so we’ll probably have a little frost around the region. Highs will stay in the 50s for most Friday, but the wind should finally die down.

Over the weekend, we’ll warm back into the 60s in southern parts of the region. Up to the north, we’ll stay in the 50s. But it does look like we’ll start to warm up by next week! Most of us should get back into the low 70s by early next week. We may drop back into the upper 60s to end the week. It looks like the dry conditions will continue.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: 10 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Cooler and Seasonable Air

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|

Latest News

Forecast

Feeling Like Fall This Week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Cooler Weekend

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

It’s Officially Fall!

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update