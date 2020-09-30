Warm Today, Cooler Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see plenty of sunshine for our Wednesday, but it is going to be pretty windy for most of us. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for most of the region from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph will be possible. Highs for most of us will be in the 60s.

The wind will stick with us for Thursday, but we should only have gusts around 30 mph. It will be cooler with highs in the 50s and a few more clouds around. By Friday morning, most of us will drop close to freezing, so we’ll probably have a little frost around the region. Highs will stay in the 50s for most Friday, but the wind should finally die down.

Over the weekend, we’ll warm back into the 60s in southern parts of the region. Up to the north, we’ll stay in the 50s. But it does look like we’ll start to warm up by next week! Most of us should get back into the low 70s by early next week. We may drop back into the upper 60s to end the week. It looks like the dry conditions will continue.

