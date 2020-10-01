Art & Wine Walk returns to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Art & Wine Walk starts Friday night, featuring 27 locations around downtown Sioux Falls.

A different local artist will be at each location, along with a different pairing of wine for every spot. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m. THe wine can be purchased by the glass, or a $25 punch card will give you the chance to sample 10 different wines as you peruse through downtown Sioux Falls. The cards can be purchased at any participating location. For a complete list of participating vendors, go to the downtown Sioux Falls website.

