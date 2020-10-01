Advertisement

Art & Wine Walk returns to downtown Sioux Falls

By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Art & Wine Walk starts Friday night, featuring 27 locations around downtown Sioux Falls.

A different local artist will be at each location, along with a different pairing of wine for every spot. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m. THe wine can be purchased by the glass, or a $25 punch card will give you the chance to sample 10 different wines as you peruse through downtown Sioux Falls. The cards can be purchased at any participating location. For a complete list of participating vendors, go to the downtown Sioux Falls website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota lawmakers to meet Monday to discuss coronavirus funding

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota legislators will meet Monday for a special session to decide how to spend the rest of the $1.2 billion dollars the state received from the federal government for pandemic related costs.

News

Semi rollover near Pierre delays traffic on Highway 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say a semi-truck rollover on U.S. Highway 14 is causing traffic problems near Pierre.

News

Man struck and killed near Maverick Junction identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed walking across a highway on the southeastern edge of the Black Hills.

News

Business leaders say economy keeps improving after pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy continues to improve in nine Midwest and Plains states, but business remains slower than before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Latest News

News

Art & Wine Walk returns to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Art & Wine Walk returns to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

First-time unemployment claims in South Dakota drop to lowest point since pandemic began

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Initial unemployment claims have dropped to pre-pandemic levels, according to South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

News

Art & Wine Walk returns to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Art & Wine Walk returns to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Showcase of Remodeled Homes & Outdoor Living Showcase

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Showcase of Remodeled Homes & Outdoor Living Showcase are Saturday and Sunday in the Sioux Empire.