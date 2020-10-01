Advertisement

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Some great plays on the gridiron, a big-time kill and a crazy soccer goal
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Washington’s Syndi Schetnan dropped the hammer on O’Gorman.

Sioux Falls Christian’s Jaden Witte is alert on the tip drill and comes away with a Charger pick six!

West Sioux sophomore Dylan Wiggins looks a bit like his predecessor Hunter Dekkers.....spinning out of a sack and throwing a touchdown to Levi Koopmans.

Down a score in the final minute, Dakota Valley’s Koby June won’t be denied, busting free for the game wining 46 yard score at West Central!

Our top play goes to Aberdeen’s Jelani Peters....who didn’t let getting turned around stop him from scoring!

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Marshall native Trey Lance not listening to talk of NFL draft

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Marshall native Trey Lance not listening to talk of NFL draft

Sports

Red Raiders rally past DWU at Corn Palace in volleyball

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Red Raiders rally past DWU at Corn Palace in volleyball

Sports

Marshall native not listening to all the noise about the NFL draft

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Sports

Northwestern rallies past DWU in volleyball

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Latest News

Sports

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Sports

Northwestern Volleyball Eager To Begin Working On New Win Streak

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Wildcats had won 55 consecutive matches before loss to AA's O'Gorman at Sanford Pentagon Invitational

Sports

O’Gorman & Washington Volleyball Sweep City Rivals

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Knights down Lincoln, Warriors romp over Roosevelt

Sports

Harrisburg Girls & Lincoln Boys Win Soccer Season Finales

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Tiger girls win 1-0, Patriot boys win 3-0

Sports

Lincoln Finishes Tennis Season Sweep Of O’Gorman

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
Patriots defeats Knights 7-2 for second time this year

Sports

Stampede Release Schedule & Will Allow Fans To Home Games

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Herd will play 54-game regular season schedule with 27 at home beginning in November