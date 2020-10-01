Billion Auto Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Washington’s Syndi Schetnan dropped the hammer on O’Gorman.

Sioux Falls Christian’s Jaden Witte is alert on the tip drill and comes away with a Charger pick six!

West Sioux sophomore Dylan Wiggins looks a bit like his predecessor Hunter Dekkers.....spinning out of a sack and throwing a touchdown to Levi Koopmans.

Down a score in the final minute, Dakota Valley’s Koby June won’t be denied, busting free for the game wining 46 yard score at West Central!

Our top play goes to Aberdeen’s Jelani Peters....who didn’t let getting turned around stop him from scoring!

And those are your Plays of the Week

