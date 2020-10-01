Business leaders say economy keeps improving after pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy continues to improve in nine Midwest and Plains states, but business remains slower than before the coronavirus pandemic began.

The overall index for the region improved to 65.1 in September from August’s already strong 60. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said even with the positive growth in the economy, manufacturing output remains well below the level it was at before states began imposing restrictions because of the coronavirus.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

