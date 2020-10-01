Advertisement

Free COVID-19 antibody testing offered in Worthing as part of state study

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Residents of Worthington, Minn. will soon have the chance to get a free COVID-19 antibody test as part of a state study to analyze how the virus spreads in a community.

The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with local health officials and the non-profit organization Seeds of Justice to collaborate in the study.

Health officials say area residents can receive the antibody test on Oct. 10-11 at the Nobles County Fair fairgrounds. The test shows whether, at some point, an individual was infected with COVID-19. The study’s purpose is scientific understanding, and the results will not impact current case counts for the area.

“We know people with COVID-19 can have very mild or no symptoms, so evaluating who has antibodies to COVID-19 can tell us more about who may have contracted COVID-19 but never needed to go to the doctor or get tested," Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said. "This study is important for furthering our understanding of how COVID-19 spreads in a community, which can help us better target our prevention strategies to slow the spread of this virus and keep people healthy.”

This serology test involves a finger stick to draw a few drops of blood to see if someone has previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Participants will receive test results via email or text along with information about what their test result means.

Testing will take place Oct. 10 from a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials are advising people wishing for a test to pre-register for a time slot. You can do that here.

