Home Builders Association of Sioux Empire hosts two showcases Saturday & Sunday

The Outdoor Living Showcase gives people an opportunity to look at newly renovated backyards.
The Outdoor Living Showcase gives people an opportunity to look at newly renovated backyards.(Cipher Imaging | KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Showcase of Remodeled Homes and the Outdoor Living Showcase are Saturday and Sunday throughout Sioux Falls and Hartford. People can go to 12 different projects from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM both days. It costs $5 to see any of the projects. Tickets can be purchased at any of the project’s locations. You can find a map of them here.

The remodels can include a new addition to expand square footage or a facelift to the backyard. The remodelers and landscapers will also be at each project to talk to.

Event organizers said a number of things are being taken into consideration to keep people safe and healthy amid the pandemic. People who visit the properties are encouraged to not touch surfaces in the homes. Hand sanitizer will also be available at each location. Attendees are being asked not to bring children out of an abundance of caution.

