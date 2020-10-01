Advertisement

Iowa sees 16 daily coronavirus deaths, 1,057 confirmed cases

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - Another 16 people in Iowa have died of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed infections continues to soar.

Iowa reported the 16 deaths in the past 24 hours Thursday as well as 1,057 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

There now have been 1,358 deaths and 89,612 confirmed positive cases. The state reported 18 deaths Wednesday.

The high numbers come as hospitalizations surged past 400, a number not reached in Iowa since May. More than 50 patients a day have been admitted for treatment of COVID-19 in each of the past nine days, the most consecutive days of that level of hospitalizations.

