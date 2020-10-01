Marshall native Trey Lance not listening to talk of NFL draft

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday could possibly be the final college game for Marshall native Trey Lance. Afterall, the sophomore NDSU QB is projected to be a first round pick in the next NFL Draft, which is usually at the end of April.

Some would even question the wisdom of playing yet this fall with so much at stake. And after his near perfect freshman season with 0 picks and over 40 combined TD’s, his stock has been rising at a meteoric pace.

All the talk of being a first round pick he leaves to the rest of us... But what about all the noise? “I don’t think it’s as hard as you think. At the end of the day my job is to play football here. That’s what I signed up to do and I love doing it more than anything else in the world. I’ll let you guys talk about the NFL all all those other things. It’s not my job to worry about and it’s all hypothetical and it’s all people guessing,” says Lance.

Lance is big, strong, can run the ball and has a great arm. That is today’s new QB in the N-F-L when you look at the most exciting young players at that position including Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

The Bison play Central Arkansas at the Fargodome this Saturday. And that’s he’s thinking about right now..

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.