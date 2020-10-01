Gov. Noem stumps for Trump in Wisconsin; 10th campaign stop supporting reelection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem was on the road again Thursday, speaking at a rally in Wisconsin in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Noem has become a popular figure at Trump campaign events this year. In fact, Wisconsin is the 10th state she has visited in support of the president and other Republican lawmakers up for election.

Ian Fury, a spokesperson for Noem’s office, says she has made previous campaign stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Georgia, Missouri, Oregon, and Minnesota. Many of these states are battleground states, important for Trump’s hopes for reelection.

The governor isn’t done campaigning, either. Fury said Noem has upcoming campaign travel plans in Florida, New Hampshire, and Montana, and again in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. He said dates for these visits have not been set, and that her schedule is “very fluid.”

Noem has become a surrogate for Trump’s campaign as she continues to develop a national profile within the GOP. Her refusal to implement any sort of mandates regarding the coronavirus pandemic has made her popular in many conservative circles.

Critics have pointed out she is paying more attention to national politics at a time coronavirus cases are surging in South Dakota. Her office previously refuted these sentiments, saying she is leveraging her national profile for the state’s benefit. Her office says the state is not paying for these campaign trips.

