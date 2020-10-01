Red Raiders rally past DWU at Corn Palace in volleyball

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mariah Gloe’s kill gave the Tigers of DWU a 25-20 win over unbeaten Northwestern in their first set Wednesday night at the Corn Palace. But the Red Raiders, who hadn’t played in 3 weeks because of cancellations and postponement from COVID 19 shook off the rust and roared back to take the next 3 sets for a 3-1 win. The Tigers were led by Langford’s Ady Dwight who had 12 kills.

Anna Wedel led the way for the Red Raiders. Her 20th kill ended the match. Taylor Meyer and Macay Van’t Hul each had 10 kills for Northwestern as the Raiders improved to 3-0. The Tigers are now 6-3.

