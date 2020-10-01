Advertisement

Red Raiders rally past DWU at Corn Palace in volleyball

Raiders win first match in 3 weeks behind Wedel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mariah Gloe’s kill gave the Tigers of DWU a 25-20 win over unbeaten Northwestern in their first set Wednesday night at the Corn Palace. But the Red Raiders, who hadn’t played in 3 weeks because of cancellations and postponement from COVID 19 shook off the rust and roared back to take the next 3 sets for a 3-1 win. The Tigers were led by Langford’s Ady Dwight who had 12 kills.

Anna Wedel led the way for the Red Raiders. Her 20th kill ended the match. Taylor Meyer and Macay Van’t Hul each had 10 kills for Northwestern as the Raiders improved to 3-0. The Tigers are now 6-3.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Marshall native Trey Lance not listening to talk of NFL draft

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Marshall native Trey Lance not listening to talk of NFL draft

Sports

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Sports

Marshall native not listening to all the noise about the NFL draft

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Sports

Northwestern rallies past DWU in volleyball

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Latest News

Sports

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Sports

Northwestern Volleyball Eager To Begin Working On New Win Streak

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Wildcats had won 55 consecutive matches before loss to AA's O'Gorman at Sanford Pentagon Invitational

Sports

O’Gorman & Washington Volleyball Sweep City Rivals

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Knights down Lincoln, Warriors romp over Roosevelt

Sports

Harrisburg Girls & Lincoln Boys Win Soccer Season Finales

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Tiger girls win 1-0, Patriot boys win 3-0

Sports

Lincoln Finishes Tennis Season Sweep Of O’Gorman

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
Patriots defeats Knights 7-2 for second time this year

Sports

Stampede Release Schedule & Will Allow Fans To Home Games

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Herd will play 54-game regular season schedule with 27 at home beginning in November