Semi rollover near Pierre delays traffic on Highway 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a semi-truck rollover on U.S. Highway 14 is causing traffic problems near Pierre.

The accident took place around 9:30 a.m. THursday one mile north of Pierre. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2017 Peterbuilt semi-truck attempted to make a left-hand turn when the cattle feed it was carrying shifted, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its side.

Troopers say the 54-year-old man driving the truck received minor injuries, and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. No charges are pending.

Authorities say the area will likely be blocked to traffic for several hours.

