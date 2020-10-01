Sioux Falls Animal Control reducing hours for bat response

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you find a bat in your home in the overnight hours, you’ll likely have to wait until the next morning for help from authorities in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Animal Control announced Thursday it is adjusting how it responds to bat calls in the city. From now on, animal control will only respond to non-priority calls within normal working hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Any calls after that will wait until morning.

Non-priority calls include all reports where there was no direct exposure to the animal, according to Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong. Any call involving an exposure risk will be dealt with regardless of the hour.

In a press briefing Thursday, DeJong said bats are often misunderstood creatures, and people generally have nothing to fear from them. Of the 632 calls for bats in homes in 2019, only one bat tested positive for rabies. In addition, she said bats are a beneficial for pest control - one little brown bat can eat up to 4,000 mosquitoes in one night.

DeJong said in many cases, a bat will leave your home if you open a window and darken the room it is in. If you decide to remove the bat, make sure you wear leather gloves and long sleeves when handling the animal.

Animal Control asks anyone who suspects a bat has bitten or scratched a person or pet, or if it has been in a room where people are sleeping, contact Animal Control at 367-7000 for assistance.

