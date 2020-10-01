Advertisement

Sioux Falls mother charged with child abuse, drug charges

(Jennifer Labette, Jaslyn Coffman)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mother is facing child abuse and drug charges after it was reported she left two children alone and was found with meth on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police received a report that 21-year-old Jennifer Jade Labatte left a one-year-old and two-month-old unattended. Arriving officers originally didn’t find the children or mother at the reported residence. Officers eventually located Labatte, the children, and 21-year-old Jaslyn Rose Coffman in a vehicle near the 900 block of S. Glendale Avenue.

Police found meth and a syringe with meth residue in the vehicle.

Labette is facing abuse or cruelty to a minor, possession of a control substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Coffman is facing possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Police say the children are in a safe place.

