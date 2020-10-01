South Dakota lawmakers to meet Monday to discuss coronavirus funding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota legislators will meet Monday for a special session to decide how to spend the rest of the $1.2 billion dollars the state received from the federal government for pandemic related costs.

Several committees have been meeting to come up with recommendations, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Mark Deak, Executive Director of the South Dakota Health Care Association, told the Joint Appropriations Committee that long term care facilities have been hard hit by the coronavirus. He said many facilities were struggling before the pandemic, and that federal funding can make a difference for staff and patients.

Legislators recommended about $150 million for long term and community-based care facilities. Lawmakers will also consider a recommendation that $400 million go to small businesses.

