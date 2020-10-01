South Dakota sees 747 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Thursday as state experiences reporting delay

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 747 new cases and 13 new deaths Thursday as it experiences a delay in reporting.

The 747 new cases include 245 additional cases outside of the past 24 hours due to a reporting delay. 502 of the cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 28 new hospitalizations and 560 new recoveries. 13 new deaths were also reported in the DOH’s media call.

The state says its COVID-19 dashboard on its website is experiencing a delay in showing the latest cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates once the DOH releases all of Thursday’s case update.

