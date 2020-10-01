St. Francis House looks to keep guests safe from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 has affected many of us, in one way or another. But one thing that’s remained constant is the organizations that open their doors to the homeless in Sioux Falls. However, they have had to make some changes to keep their guests healthy and safe.

80 guests are staying at the St. Francis House, so it’s important to try to keep COVID-19 out.

“Once it comes into an agency it will spread really quickly,” said Julie Becker, Executive Director of St. Francis House.

“The biggest message is we want to end this with ‘I’m glad we did’ instead of ‘I wish we would have done it differently.’”

Some protocols include taking guests temperatures twice a day and monitoring them for any symptoms.

Also, the building is cleaned twice a day and high traffic areas every two hours. And social distancing is practiced during meals.

To avoid community spread, guests are under restrictions on where they can go outside of the St. Francis House. They can go to work and medical appointments.

“But they are not able to go out socially into the community because we are doing our best to keep not only our guests safe, but the staff and my staff’s family,” said Becker

One wing of the house is blocked off for guests to stay in if they have any symptoms like a fever.

“And then the staff continues to monitor until we can get them into Falls Community Health to get rapid COVID test done. If they are negative, then they come back here where we continue to observe them,” said Becker.

If it is a positive test, the organization works with the city to find a temporary place for the guest to stay in order to quarantine.

Throughout this pandemic, staff say they’ve learned to adapt.

“We were able to advance our technology so that for example our guests who desperately need treatment were able to do it through ZOOM. We’ve also had church services that we do in our dining room. So our guests can still be able to watch church,” said Becker.

Guests are trying to get used to the changes.

“The pandemic is kind of hard with what’s going on with this COVID thing because we don’t go out in the public like they do our shopping for us, but if we need anything they’ll get it. I feel blessed that they are doing that for us,” said John Roach.

According to staff, there’s only been one positive COVID-19 case so far at St. Francis House.

