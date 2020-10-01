Advertisement

Stand Down event to provide coats, other necessities to veterans in need

By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every year, veterans come together to take care of their own at the Stand Down event in Sioux Falls. It continues this year but looks different because of the pandemic.

At the Veteran’s Community Resource Center, packages are being filled, to eventually be placed in a veteran’s hands.

“They’ve served our country we can serve them in ways that they might need. We have the winter coats and boots, warm clothing toiletry items, as well as it gets them connected to any services in the community, the VA health care services, or any community outreach services,” said Megan Farris, Stand Down co-chair.

To keep everyone safe at the event this Friday, masks will be worn, interaction is limited, and the traditional meal will have to wait for another time.

The giveaways continue for any veteran, no registration required.

“So we have made it into a walkthrough slash drive-through events where they can come in and get the bag that we’ve prepared today, and a sweatshirt coat and boots,” said Farris.

Donations have come in from many businesses. Helen Parr sorts through it all.

“We really appreciate everything that the community does to help us out,” said Parr.

This could be their biggest stand down event ever.

“And I understand the COVID situation has caused a lot of additional problems for people,” said Parr.

There’s nothing like a package of free necessities, to make a veteran feel cared for.

“I’m a veteran, a good share of the people here are veterans. It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up,” said Parr.

“Just something simple, even a smile and a hello, and how is your day that’s great and it’s just a wonderful experience,” said Farris.

The annual Veteran Stand Down event is Friday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Veteran’s community resource center just west of Cliff and 14th at 1113 E. 14th Street in Sioux Falls.

