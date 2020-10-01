Advertisement

The Cool-Down Continues

Wind Won’t Be As Strong Thursday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to be mostly sunny for our Thursday. It is still going to be breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be in the 50s.

Overnight, we’ll drop down close to freezing. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for some. We’ll work our way back into the 50s for highs. Over the weekend, we’ll be in the 50s with a slight chance of a shower for some on Saturday. The sun will come back out for Sunday with highs still in the 50s.

By the beginning of next week, we’ll warm back into the 60s. The low 70s will return by Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like highs will stay in the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week. The dry conditions will continue, as well.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

The Cool-Down Continues

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update

Updated: 13 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Warm Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler and Seasonable Air

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Feeling Like Fall This Week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Cooler Weekend

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT