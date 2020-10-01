The Cool-Down Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to be mostly sunny for our Thursday. It is still going to be breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be in the 50s.

Overnight, we’ll drop down close to freezing. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for some. We’ll work our way back into the 50s for highs. Over the weekend, we’ll be in the 50s with a slight chance of a shower for some on Saturday. The sun will come back out for Sunday with highs still in the 50s.

By the beginning of next week, we’ll warm back into the 60s. The low 70s will return by Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like highs will stay in the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week. The dry conditions will continue, as well.

