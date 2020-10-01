Advertisement

Waubay receives $1.6 million FEMA grant for flood mitigation

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sitting in a closed lake basin, the city of Waubay is used to the threats of flooding. However Mayor Kevin Jens says two Springs of extreme snow melt and rain have flooded areas of the cit near Bitter and Blue Dog lakes, submerging homes and destroying the city’s sewer system.

“We’ve got several homeowners who have no sanitary sewer, and they have not been living in those homes since early spring.” Jens says.

The city will be receiving $1.6 million from FEMA as part of the administration’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, while the state of South Dakota and the city will fund the rest of the $2.2 million project. The grant will allow the city to buy back flooded properties, allowing homeowners to relocate away from the waterfront. Jens says the grant couldn’t have come at a better time, with the city still reeling from this Spring’s flood.

“This round, the ones that are being affected mostly are again Bitter Lake and Blue Dog. But the ones on the South end being threatened by Bitter Lake, because we lost our sanitary sewer, there’s no putting that system back together."

This is the second time the city has applied for the grant, having dealt with a number of damaging floods in the past few years. Meanwhile, the city is working with the Northeast Council of Governments to lay out a timeline for the project.

“Our immediate concerns are the people who live around the South end of our community, trying to get them taken care of so that they can move forward with their lives.” Jens says.

Jens wants to be able to not only repair the city’s sewer system and buy the homes of those affected by the floods, but hopes to be able to work with homeowners to rebuild in Waubay, away from the waterfront and stay in the community.

“The big thing is, is we try to relocate some of the homes. Some of the homes are being bought out with these homeowners, looking to construct new homes in Waubay so we can keep our citizens here. We’ve got areas that are out of the floodplain.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Francis House looks to keep guests safe from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda Paige
COVID-19 has affected many of us, in one way or another. But one thing that’s remained constant is the organizations that open their doors to the homeless in Sioux Falls. However,they have had to make some changes to keep their guests healthy and safe.

News

Augustana University sees drop in international students amid global pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Most universities across South Dakota welcomed students back to campus this fall for in-person learning, however not all international students were able to make into the country.

News

Iowa sees 16 daily coronavirus deaths, 1,057 confirmed cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another 16 people in Iowa have died of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed infections continues to soar.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gov. Noem stumps for Trump in Wisconsin; 10th campaign stop supporting reelection

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Kristi Noem was on the road again Thursday, speaking at a rally in Wisconsin in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

News

Free COVID-19 antibody testing offered in Worthington as part of state study

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Residents of Worthington, Minn. will soon have the chance to get a free COVID-19 antibody test as part of a state study to analyze how the virus spreads in a community.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sioux Falls Animal Control reducing hours for bat response

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
If you find a bat in your home in the overnight hours, you’ll likely have to wait until the next morning for help from authorities in Sioux Falls.