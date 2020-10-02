Active cases in South Dakota near 4,000 as state reports 386 new cases Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 386 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases near 4,000 in the state.

The 386 new cases bring the state total to 23,522 as active cases increased to 3,987.

The state also reported an increase in current hospitalizations to 220. Overall, 1,588 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Total recoveries increased as well from Thursday to 19,298.

The state reported one new death increasing the death toll to 237.

