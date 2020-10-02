Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Staying safe while returning to the gym

By Beth Warden
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the doors reopened back up at Avera McKennan Fitness center in June, the staff had just wrapped up deep cleaning and disinfecting. Avera Personal fitness trainer Chad Gomarko says guidelines to keep returning members safe are in place.

“We’re restricting the spacing between machines to respect the six, six-foot social distancing. Our staff is wearing masks,” said Gomarko.

The deep cleaning continues.

“We’ve stepped up cleaning protocols where we’re cleaning on the hour, and really just doing our best to maintain a clean, clean environment and a healthy environment where members feel comfortable,” said Gomarko.

In this age of new precautions, it is still important to stay healthy.

“To help alleviate the stresses of daily life and during the pandemic just important to be cautious of taking care of your body from a physical and mental health standpoint,” said Gomarko.

Megan Meehan signed up for a class and got her daughter signed up for childcare that is now only by reservation.

“You’re screened, they take your temperature. For the group fitness classes when I go to, there’s a limited amount of members that can attend each class. You’re a safe distance, the six feet,” said Meehan.

Staying fit is just one of the reasons Walley Wallenberg is here.

“Working out is more than a physical thing for me it’s a mental and a social thing as well,” said Wallenberg.

He was one of the first to return when the doors opened.

“When I looked around and saw how the machinery was all spaced out, the lockers were spaced out, the classes were spaced out. I lost that anxiety right away. I felt really safe in this environment,” said Wallenberg.

Being cautious to return to a gym during the pandemic is understandable.

“I think if you’re kind of on the fence. I mean, at least come and take a look and see what they’ve done here. And I think you’ll find the same safety that I found,” said Wallenberg.

“If you’re questioning if you should come back to a gym, this is a great place to be. They make you feel comfortable, safe, and they’ve done a good job,” said Meehan.

“Being engaged in life, and hopefully helping them feel better and be happy,” said Gomarko.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Active cases in South Dakota near 4,000 as state reports 386 new cases Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 386 new COVID-19 cases as active cases near 4,000 in the state.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Light the Night virtual event supports Leukemia, Lymphoma patients

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
"We have so many ways in which we can enhance the quality of life and, and then the feeling of hope for all these patients and let them know that it's not necessarily the end of everything," said Parameswaran.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Watertown teen glides up the stairs, thanks to home medical equipment gift

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“It just made everything easier for us. And so we’re very, very blessed to be able to have that in our home and be able to stay in our home. His condition changes, and this is something that we can keep stable for him,” said Niemann-Priest.

News

Doctor raises money, awareness for non-profit healthcare programming

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
One doctor's amazing life story has taken him to the Missouri River, to raise money and awareness for a cause much bigger than himself.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Questions and answers about tonsils

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
This new intracapsular technique, I would never go back and I think it’s been one of the better gifts I could give to my patients with tonsil problems.

Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Tonsil Issues

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
Avera Medical Minute: Tonsil Issues

Health

Moving into assisted living during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT
Moving into assisted living during pandemic

Health

Safety measures in place while moving into assisted living during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“We absolutely want to say that it is safe to move to an assisted living facility community during the pandemic. We are taking additional precautions both in terms of residents as well as the staff,” said Manning.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Myocarditis questions answered with North Central Heart Cardiologist

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“If you look at the literature, the patients that are going to be at the highest risk of developing, you know, severe COVID infection are going to be the patients that are older than 65 and patients with the chronic medical illnesses,” said Paa.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Staff counts blessings on tornado anniversary

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“The intensity of the storm was significant, but it was no match for the resolve, courage, and the teamwork, of the people within the building,” said Gibbs.