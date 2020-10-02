Advertisement

Bison head coach Matt Entz trying to be helpful to his sophomore QB Trey Lance

NDSU head coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -We heard from Marshall, MN native Trey Lance Wednesday night regarding his future in football after a phenomenal freshman season with the Bison when he led them to another national championship.

He’s not wanting to talk about the possibility of leaving school early for the N-F-L draft. There’s no question that he’s extremely loyal to his team at N.D.S.U. But he’s been written about for months and he’s rising up the draft boards. So what is his head coach doing to help the sophomore sensation regarding the whole situation.

“We have had quite a bit of conversation with 5 or 6 General Managers. The number one thing that I can tell you and our fans is we’ve tried to give Trey as much input, information to him and his family as possible so that when the decision is made they can feel comfortable with it,” says Bison Head Coach Matt Entz.

Lance ran and threw for more than 40 TD’s without throwing an interception his first year. He’s big, strong and fast and has a great arm. So it’s no wonder his stock is rising. But all that Trey is worried about is preparing for Saturday’s game at the Fargodome when NDSU will host Central Arkansas.

