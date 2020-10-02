Advertisement

Brandon Valley boys soccer and Washington volleyball team are victorious Thursday night

LYNX edge Roosevelt in boys soccer and Washington beats Huron in volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT
BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley boys took a 2-0 lead on goals by Eli Kirlin and Lawson Lambertz and hung on to beat Roosevelt Thursday night 2-1. Paxon Fleming scored for the Riders to make for an exciting finish.

And in volleyball at the Washington gym, the 2nd ranked Warriors hosted #4 Huron and came out on top 3-1. The Tigers won the second set to even things up, but Sydni Schetnan and her teammates went on to win the final 2 sets and the match.

