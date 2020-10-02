Advertisement

Casey’s General Store launches new look

Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company says a new logo isn’t the only change coming. Casey’s is also expanding enhanced online ordering, delivery services, and curbside pickup.

The first location featuring the new look is in Ankeny and will roll out to all of its 16-state locations.

