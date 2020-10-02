Casey’s General Store launches new look

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company says a new logo isn’t the only change coming. Casey’s is also expanding enhanced online ordering, delivery services, and curbside pickup.

The first location featuring the new look is in Ankeny and will roll out to all of its 16-state locations.

