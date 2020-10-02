Child abuse prevention advocates gather for virtual conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year in South Dakota more than four-thousand children are reported to be abused.

A conference aimed at connecting hundreds of child abuse prevention advocates was held on Wednesday.

The conference brought together professionals from education, medical, and legal fields to discuss responding to and even preventing child abuse.

It was held online for the first time in more than 20 years. Advocates say the pandemic shouldn’t stop people from standing up for abused children.

“You don’t have to be a social worker or in law enforcement to be an advocate for children. That is the takeaway, not only for the 600 attendees but for everyone in the state of South Dakota,” said Jolene Loetscher with the Center for Prevention on Child Maltreatment.

For more information on how to help abused children, visit sdcpcm.com/.

