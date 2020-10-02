Crews battling ‘Puzzle Fire’ on Rosebud Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several crews are working to contain a range fire on the Rosebud Indian Reservation - which tribal leaders believe is man-made.

The “Puzzle Fire” is burning in an area known as Crazy Horse Valley, roughly five miles southwest of Rosebud.

Crews estimate it’s between 75-125 acres as of Friday afternoon. They say four or five families have had to temporarily leave their homes due to the fire.

Rosebud Sioux Tribal President Rodney Bordeaux told Dakota News Now investigators believe the fire was man-made. He said tribal police are currently searching for those responsible.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Bordeaux said several fires like this one have popped up on the reservation recently because the area has been so dry. To the west on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, several crews are currently battling the Singing Horse fire.

