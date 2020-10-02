Dakota News Now nominated for 5 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The past year has been full of big headlines. Now the Dakota News Now news team has been recognized for its efforts to cover those important moments in our community.

The 2020 Upper Midwest Emmy Award nominees were announced Friday morning. Dakota News Now has been nominated in five categories:

Newscast (Daytime) - Our morning news team was nominated for its coverage of tornado damage in Sioux Falls in September 2019.

Newscast (Evening) - Our evening news team was nominated for two newscasts; a newscast focused on the tornado damage in Sioux Falls in September 2019 and another for its coverage of the George Floyd protest and march in Sioux Falls in May of this year.

Breaking News - Our news team was nominated for its coverage of the protests that turned violent at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls in May of this year.

News Excellence - Our news director was nominated for the station’s news coverage during the past 12 months.

The winners will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on Saturday, November 14th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.