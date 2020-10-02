Experts weigh in on Trump’s health and presidential campaigning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Trump testing positive for COVID-19 brings up many questions about how both his health and his presidential campaign could be affected.

According to doctors, the risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 increases the older you are.

The median age for COVID-19 hospitalizations across Avera facilities over the last month is 70 years old. President Trump is 74.

“What we’re seeing especially in the older population that ends up putting them into the hospital, especially those that end up in the intensive care unit is mostly respiratory wise, So this causes a lot of fluid to back up and the lungs and makes it harder and harder to breathe and to get oxygen,” said Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality for Avera Medical Group.

Dr. Basel says one of the biggest problems with COVID-19 is that those that get sick enough to come into the hospital tend to stay in the hospital much longer than other types of illnesses like influenza.

“Especially in those that end up in the ICU. It could be a month, six weeks, even longer,” said Dr. Basel.

With 32 days until the presidential election, political professors say this could affect his campaigning.

“So I think he’s going to really have to shift his campaigning to more advertisements and social media, which he is very active on Twitter anyways. So I suspect that he’ll still be able to maintain that connection with voters,” said Lisa Hager, SDSU Assistant Professor of Political Science.

Hager says it is also possible that some “surrogates” of the Republican party could take on any of the campaign events that are scheduled while the president is quarantining.

“I think that would be a beneficial strategy in certain states if you’re able to get some well-known Republicans from those states. Even Governor Kristi Noem going to maybe other states in the area where she is more recognizable. She has had quite a few interactions with the Trump administration so she is getting some more national airtime,” said Hager.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

