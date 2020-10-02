Advertisement

Frosty Friday Morning

Warmer Temperatures Coming Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will be starting off with a little frost across the region. Frost Advisories will be in effect for most. Highs will to out in the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s out west.

There’s a slight chance we may see a shower around the region Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll be staying dry. Highs will be in the 50s. We’ll stay in the 50s for Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

It looks like we’ll start to warm up by the beginning of next week. Highs will get back into the 70s. The mid to upper 70s will return by Tuesday. We could desperately use some rain across the region, but it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Frosty Friday Morning

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

The Cool-Down Continues

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

Forecast

Warm Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Cooler and Seasonable Air

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Feeling Like Fall This Week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now