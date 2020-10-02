Frosty Friday Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will be starting off with a little frost across the region. Frost Advisories will be in effect for most. Highs will to out in the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s out west.

There’s a slight chance we may see a shower around the region Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll be staying dry. Highs will be in the 50s. We’ll stay in the 50s for Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

It looks like we’ll start to warm up by the beginning of next week. Highs will get back into the 70s. The mid to upper 70s will return by Tuesday. We could desperately use some rain across the region, but it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry.

