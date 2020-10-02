Guse and DSU teammates are just happy to be playing football this fall

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -2 Saturdays ago, Dakota State’s Noah Guse was having a career day in a 42-0 win at Presentation with a pair of intercetptions that he returned for touchdowns. That earned him NAIA Defensive Player of the Week honors.

But just the chance to be out on the field with his teammates is what has the Madison native excited about this fall. “We always talk about it every day just being able to be adaptable and I think our team as a whole has done a great job of that. That’s the key thing, we just have to always be on our toes because stuff’s always changing with the corona virus so it’s a blessing to play football and I’m just thankful that we get to do that,” says Guse.

The Trojans take a 1-1 record into Saturday’s home game with Waldorf at 4:00.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.