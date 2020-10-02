Advertisement

Minnehaha County Auditor to retire at the end of 2020

Bob Litz
Bob Litz(Minnehaha County)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man who has overseen elections in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County for the past decade is retiring.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz will retire effective Dec. 31, he announced Friday.

Litz was first elected as auditor in 2010. A release from the Minnehaha County Auditor’s office noted several of the achievements from his tenure, including implementing new software, reducing the county’s debt and improving the county’s credit rating. However, he also faced criticism during multiple election for extended delays in the ballot counting process.

The timing of Litz' retirement will allow him to oversee the upcoming general election next month.

Minnehaha County Commissioner Jean Bender said the commission will announce in coming weeks the process for appointment of a new auditor. The auditor’s position is up for election in 2022.

