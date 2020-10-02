Advertisement

Northern State professor translates memoir of Russian Revolution survivor

Getting a chance to preserve a piece of history, a professor of German at Northern State is releasing a full translation of a German survivor’s account of the Bolshevik Revolution.
Getting a chance to preserve a piece of history, a professor of German at Northern State is releasing a full translation of a German survivor’s account of the Bolshevik Revolution.(KSFY)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Getting a chance to preserve a piece of history, a professor of German at Northern State is releasing a full translation of a German survivor’s account of the Bolshevik Revolution.

Dr. Ginny Lewis was presented with a manuscript of the life of Heinrich Neuwirt, a Volga German who lived through and escaped the early years of the Soviet Union. When given the 102 page manuscript almost five years ago, she didn’t know if she’d have the time to sit down and give it a full translation into English.

But after some convincing from the NSU Germans from Russia Cultural Center, she dove into the story. Lewis has translated a number of German manuscripts before, each one unique from the other. But says this memoir in particular was different not because of it’s writing difficulty or time in history, but the details of Neuwirt’s life of hardship and struggle after the revolution.

“There are just a few pages of ‘I had this awesome boyhood. This idealistic experience growing up on the Volga River.’ And then after a couple of pages; boom, Bolshevik Revolution, 1917. He was a teenager, his life was turned upside down.” Lewis says.

Lewis knew soon after she began her translation that it’s a story that needed to be published, so that other’s may have a window to look through into early 20th century Russia.

“History that I think in someways speaks to us more than a lot of the more traditional history we get presented with, which is based on political conflicts, wars, colonization and this kind of thing. What happened in people’s every day lives, how where they affected by those historical forces that were often, just sort of running rush out over them?”

After considering how to get the manuscript out to the public, Lewis and Northern State eventually agreed to publish it with Peter Lang Publishing, which publishes all sorts of academic literature. Lewis says working with the NSU Germans from Russia Cultural Center has given her pride in working with her colleagues, and their mission to educate people on an important group in South Dakota’s history.

“I feel fortunate to be involved with the Germans from Russia Center at Northern, that we can move this mission forward.”

More information about Neuwirt’s memoir and how to get it can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand jury audio details raid that killed Breonna Taylor

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police said they knocked repeatedly and identified themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to enter Breonna Taylor’s apartment, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings released Friday, then killed her in a rapid hail of gunfire.

News

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

State lawmakers to meet for special legislative session on CRF funds Monday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Governor Noem is calling a special session of the state legislature to discuss spending federal COVID-19 relief funding.

News

Experts weigh in on Trump’s health and presidential campaigning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
resident Trump testing positive for COVID-19 brings up many questions about how both his health and his presidential campaign could be affected.

Latest News

News

Programming Alert: Friday’s episode of Jeopardy! to air Saturday on KDLT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Friday’s episode of Jeopardy! that was preempted by breaking news coverage on KDLT will air Saturday.

News

Stocks end bumpy day lower after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Staying safe while returning to the gym

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“When I looked around and saw how the machinery was all spaced out, the lockers were spaced out, the classes were spaced out. I lost that anxiety right away. I felt really safe in this environment,” said Wallenberg.

News

UPDATE: 3 arrested in connection to ‘Puzzle Fire’ on Rosebud Reservation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Several crews are working to contain a range fire on the Rosebud Indian Reservation - which tribal leaders believe is man-made.

News

California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Around the state, 17,000 firefighters were battling nearly two dozen major blazes.

News

South Dakota’s congressmen react to Trump’s COVID-19 infection

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are sending messages of support for President Donald Trump following news he has tested positive for COVID-19.