OYO Fall Clean Up

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about cleaning up your ornamental grasses and perennials for the fall.

Doug says you should wait til your plants have gone dormant before trimming them back. With perennials, you should use either a manual or an electric hedge trimmer. Trimming them back two inches is a good start. If you want to, you can wait to trim your perennials back until spring. You should wait til spring before trimming your evergreens.

