Pitching will determine the winner at a wide open state softball tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Class "A" state softball tournament starts Friday at Sherman park in Sioux Falls and for the first time in years it’s really wide open. Any one of the top 4 seeds could easily be crowned champion Saturday along with a couple of other teams as well. No team has dominated during the regular season the way Lincoln did last year or Roosevelt and Washington in the past. Those teams all had great pitching. And will most certainly determine the winner this weekend.

If her game is on, Roosevelt’s Heidi Vortherms is very impressive. And she’s enjoying this final go around including last summer before eventually heading to West Texas A&M to pitch in college. “I love spinning the ball, it’s so much fun. My favorite thing is just to watch batters swing and miss a lot of times and yes they’ll get hits, but especially rise balls and stuff, I know my fielders have my back. So it’s just great to watch the swings and misses and watch the ball jump when I’m throwing,” says the RHS senior.

The top 4 seeds get 1st round byes and will all play at 1:00. Those are #1 Harrisburg, #2 Lincoln, #3 Roosevelt and #4 Brandon Valley. The championship game is scheduled for 2:00 Saturday with the possibility of a second game if necessary.

