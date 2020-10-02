Police investigating report of shooting in southwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a report of several shots being fired in southwest Sioux Falls.

The shooting was reported around Friday morning near the intersection of 41st Street and Marion Road.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens tells Dakota News Now it is still too early in the investigation to give many details, but he did confirm some shell casings were found at the scene. He said there have been no reports of injuries.

The investigation appeared to be centered in a residential area behind U.S. Bank. A person who lived in an apartment complex nearby told a Dakota News Now crew that they heard several shots being fired around 9:10 a.m.

No other details have been released at this point. This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.