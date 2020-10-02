Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, what you should know

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

It is a tough subject for anyone affected, but an important one to discuss.

Miscarriage is one of the most common complications associated with early pregnancy, and sadly around 25% of all pregnancies result in miscarriage.

We spoke with Dr. Kimberlee McKay with Avera Obstetrics/Gynecology and Clinical Vice President for Avera Women’s Clinic to learn more about the topic.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.