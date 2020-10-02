Advertisement

Programming Alert: Friday’s episode of Jeopardy! to air Saturday on KDLT

Dakota News Now Programming Alert(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday’s episode of Jeopardy! that was preempted by breaking news coverage on KDLT will air Saturday.

The episode was originally scheduled to air Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. That episode will broadcast the following day at 5 p.m. on KDLT.

Friday’s episode was preempted due to NBC News' breaking coverage of President Donald Trump’s hospitalization following his coronavirus diagnosis.

