Programming Alert: Friday’s episode of Jeopardy! to air Saturday on KDLT
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday’s episode of Jeopardy! that was preempted by breaking news coverage on KDLT will air Saturday.
The episode was originally scheduled to air Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. That episode will broadcast the following day at 5 p.m. on KDLT.
Friday’s episode was preempted due to NBC News' breaking coverage of President Donald Trump’s hospitalization following his coronavirus diagnosis.
