Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Sen. Mike Lee has the novel coronavirus.
The Utah Republican posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.
Lee attended the Supreme Court nominee announcement Saturday.
On Tuesday, he met with President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
According to a White House spokesperson, Coney Barrett is tested daily for COVID-19.
She tested negative Friday morning.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump said they had tested positive for the virus as well.
