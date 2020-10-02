South Dakota Discovery Center reaches $80,000 endowment goal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A regional educational organization has reached a major goal to help it in its mission to bring scientific understanding to children and families.

The South Dakota Discovery Center has raised $80,000 in its goal to establish an endowment, the organization announced Friday morning.

Executive Director Rhea Waldmann said it is the first time in the organization’s history that it will have an endowment. She said it is an important step in building a sustainable future for the organization.

The Discovery Center was able to reach the fundraising goal thanks to a $20,000 gift from the South Dakota Community foundation.

“The reality is that there are many barriers to scientific and technological knowledge that helps kids become successful adults in careers that support the state’s economy,” says Dr. Rhea Waldman, SDDC Executive Director. “This endowment will support programs, developed by our team, that support students and their teachers in providing access to real-world STEM education.”

The South Dakota Discovery Center supports science education through its exhibit hall in Pierre and by offering scientific instructional support for educators.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.